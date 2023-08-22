BTS Jungkook's SEVEN Dominates Billboard Global Charts For Fifth Week

BTS star Jungkook’s latest song SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto has reached new heights. The South Korean singer, who is the youngest member of the K-pop group BTS released his official solo debut single SEVEN, on July 14 this year. Ever since its inception, the song became an instant earworm even making its way to the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding US charts for five weeks. Jungkook’s SEVEN has even surpassed American singing sensation Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer in both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding US. The Billboard Global chart released on August 21, gave a detailed overview of songs, reigning as the top chartbusters.

Jungkook and Latto’s SEVEN witnessed a whopping 104.3 million streams between August 11 and August 17. After Miley Cyrus Flowers, which held its position atop the Global 200 for six consecutive weeks in January, it is SEVEN that has almost reached the goal, bagging the second position for a song to remain in the Billboard 200 for the first 5 weeks in 2023. Coming to Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer, the song might have made its way into the Billboard list but it is two steps down from SEVEN, reigning in the third position on Billboard Global 200 and in the seventh position on Billboard Global Excluding US.

Speaking about the track of other acclaimed artists, Oliver Anthony Music’s hit song Rich Men North of Richmond has bagged second place in the Billboard 200, garnering 20.2 million streams from its inception on August 11 till August 17. With the first three positions being bagged by Jungkook, Oliver Anthony Music, and Taylor Swift, the ranks of the other artists are as follows: Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For ranks in fourth place, followed by Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, and Myke Tower’s LaLa.