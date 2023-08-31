BTS' Kim Namjoon BREAKS SILENCE On Bad Religion Controversy: 'I'm Not Going to Apologise'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon finally reacted to the backlash he received for sharing the song, Bad Religion, on his Instagram Stories. For the unversed, a few days ago, Namjoonie had shared the song by Frank Ocean on his social media account and it sparked a controversy. A section of social media pointed out that the song is Islamophobic and raised objections against his post. They even demanded an apology from him. However, the Bangtan leader has made it clear, he will not apologise.

Hosting a Weverse Live on Wednesday evening, Namjoon clarified that he had no intention of insulting a religion. “Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. So please don’t," the BTS member said.

“I know what’s going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never…there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it’s a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying. I have my own soul. I am 30 years old. I can express my truth. Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay?" the BTS leader added.