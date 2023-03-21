Kim Taehyung aka V will not let the BTS fans rest! After crashing the Celine website with his photos for Elle’s shoot, the K-pop idol has shared yet another set of new photos from the magazine’s shoot. And believe us when we tell you that the pictures will leave you gasping for breath! For Elle’s photoshoot, V wore CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear. In a new, the Winter Bear of Bangtan sported a sexy nose ring for the photo shoot.

In the new set of pictures shared by Elle magazine, V can be seen striking sultry poses for the camera. In the first photo, he gives a snarky side look while he carries the nose accessory with utmost grace. In the second photo, the Christmas Tree singer bares his chest a bit and in the third snap, he holds a lighter in his hands.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, Elle magazine wrote in Korean, “Thank you for waiting. Here comes more photoshoots of V, finally. As you know there are more beautiful portrait of V in April issue of ELLE Korea. So stay tuned!"

As soon as the photos were uploaded, ARMYs went gaga over him and rushed to the comment section to praise his beauty. One user wrote, “What is this really I can not!!!!!!!!!" while another user added, “Taehyung so hot😍"

Featuring in the April issue of Elle Korea, V has officially joined hands with actor Park Bo Gum to become a ‘Celine Boy’. While the musician has begun representing the luxurious fashion brand since 2023, he has been seen wearing their products for a long time now.

Advertisement

Recently, he was seen at Harry Styles’ concert with his fellow BTS members Kim Namjoon and Jen Jungkook and Min Yoongi. They were spotted in the audience at Harry’s show as part of his Love on Tour concert.

Read all the Latest Movies News here