BTS: Kim Taehyung Blushes As He Gets Love Letter From Fan During Jinny's Kitchen, Video Goes Viral

As a part of his individual gig amidst the hiatus from popular K-pop band BTS, Kim Taehyung aka V recently began appearing on the variety show Jinny’s kitchen. BTS’ V continues to charm ARMY with his funny yet adorable personality on the cooking and restaurant-based series set in Mexico. During the last episode, it was V’s cute antics and his flustered reaction to a fan’s sweet note that stole the major limelight and is winning multiple hearts on social media. In the short clip, several customers were invited to Jinny’s kitchen, of which one turned out to be BTS ARMY.

As soon as the female fan recognized V at the outlet, she left a short love note for the musician which was later found by Lee Seo Jin and Choi Woo Shik while cleaning her table. The latter decided to pass on the sweet note to V to get him to read it. At one point, the video also turns back to the time when the female fan was writing the note that read, “I love you so much, Kim Taehyung" ending it with a small heart. When the piece of paper caught TaeTae’s attention, his face lit up with a cute smile and a blush. It is his adorable reaction that’s melting hearts online. Check out the snippet of the variety show here:

As soon as the clip of V’s adorable reaction surfaced online, users praised the female fan for expressing her adoration in a respectful way, while also swooning over V’s gesture. A fan commented, “I liked that the army did not pretend in front of V that she is an army and she went away leaving a message and brought a smile on his face." Another wrote, “This is so cute and respectful. Like, imagine making him smile like this with ur little note."

One more joined the bandwagon, “Respect to the girl for understanding the fact that V was not there as a BTS member and respected his role at that time. And didn’t disturb him or freak him out. If all the Armies learn to respect their space." A user said, “Exactly girl! That’s what we are talking about !! Showing love and support and respecting their privacy at the same time." In less than a day the video ended up garnering over two lakh views on Instagram.

Besides Choo Woo Shik and V, actors Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Jeong Yumi are also part of the variety show that features Lee Seo Jin as the restaurant owner.

