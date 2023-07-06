BTS Leader RM Opens Up On Trolls Spreading Hatred, Says ‘I Think It Is Gross’

BTS leader RM recently talked about social media trolls spreading hatred and urged them to spread love. The K-pop singer made an appearance on Colde’s Blue Room when he explained why musicians keep singing about love and being in love. RM called out trolls and questioned them for spreading ‘hateful energy toward someone’. He also reminded all that spreading ‘love and positivity’ is a virtue.

“As we’re living in a social world, it’s become very easy to express emotions of hatred and despise. I think it’s gross to see someone who has so much hateful energy toward someone else. I mean, of course, we can talk about sadness and hatred, but at the end of the day, speaking of love and spreading love and positive energy is a virtue, and that’s what I believe so," he said as quoted by Indian Express.