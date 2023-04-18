BTS: OT7 Reunite To Bid J-Hope Emotional Farewell For Military Training, Jin Slips Into His Uniform

BTS member J-Hope enlist for his compulsory military training on Tuesday, April 18, and his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — came together to see him off. The three-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group took to Twitter to share pictures from the emotional farewell, revealing that Jin joined the squad wearing his military uniform.

The photos were tweeted with the caption, “We love you J-Hope." BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon also shared a picture from the farewell on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “See u soon..brother." Kim Taehyung also shared a couple of pictures from the rainy farewell, bidding Hobi farewell.

Advertisement

As per South Korean media reports, Jung Hoseok entered his designated military base seven minutes before his 2 pm deadline. Jin reportedly requested time off from his duties to join his fellow members and see Hobi off.

Seeing the OT7 come together left BTS ARMY emotional. Many took to Twitter and declared that no one loves Bangtan as much as Bangtan themselves.

It is reported that J-Hope is starting his 5-week training at the army boot camp in Gangwon Province.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here