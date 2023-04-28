BTS: Jimin Steals Hearts With Red Carpet Appearance At NYC Event, ARMY Goes Gaga; See Pics, Videos

When it comes to fashion, Park Jimin, a member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, is unbeatable. And that’s precisely what he did at the grand re-opening of Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in New York City, marking his first public appearance as the luxury jeweller’s official global ambassador. The event, which was attended by a who’s who of Hollywood celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Blake Lively, Anya Taylor-Joy and even Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, turned into a massive fan gathering with ARMYs lining up to catch a glimpse of the K-Pop superstar. Koreaboo suggested that the crowds even stretched all the way to Central Park – that’s how excited fans were to see Jimin in person.

And when he finally made his grand entrance, he did not disappoint. Jimin showed off his impeccable sense of style by donning a trendy asymmetrical suit jacket and dress pants, with a touch of daring by leaving his chest exposed underneath. The look was a perfect balance of sophistication and edginess. But what really caught everyone’s attention were the accessories – a single, eye-catching brooch. Jimin’s minimalist approach to jewellery was a refreshing departure from the over-the-top bling people often see in the music industry.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Jimin stole the show with his unreal visuals and charming smile, proving once again that he’s not just a talented musician but also a fashion icon. As the cameras flashed, Jimin posed gracefully for snaps and videos, one of which made its way to the Internet. The fans are going gaga over this shot from the night with Pharrell Williams.

Advertisement

On March 2 it became official – Jimin was named the newest house ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The luxury jewellery house made the announcement on Twitter, sharing a snap of the K-Pop star dressed in all black. The BTS star is no stranger to the fashion industry, having been named global ambassador for Dior just two months prior to that. His unique sense of style and impeccable taste have made him a beloved icon for fans all around the world.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here