BTS Rapper Suga Delivers Emotional Speech At Brother’s Wedding: 'Don’t Cry Now'

Congratulations are in order for Min Yoongi’s family. The member of the global K-Pop sensation boyband BTS recently attended his elder brother’s wedding. Min Geum Jae tied the knot at a hotel in Daegu on Sunday. Members of the ARMY cannot help but gush over the videos and snaps that are making rounds on the internet. In the videos, Suga is seen taking a moment to deliver a heartfelt speech for the newlywed couple. The moment screams sibling love and fans are all for it. In the video shared online, fans have been able to translate what the rapper said during his speech.

Taking the stage, the BTS star began his speech by saying, “First of all, I want to say thank you. I’m Min Yoon gi, the younger brother of Min Geum Jae, who is the groom in this wedding…" Upon noticing his brother already shedding tears, Yoongi decided to lighten the mood and questioned, “Why are you crying right now? Don’t cry now." The K-pop artist also took a moment to thank his brother for pushing him to pursue his career in music. In his speech, the Daechiwta rapper revealed that it was his brother who was the first one to encourage and support him to follow his passion. Suga then went on to give his brother a hug.

Fans were also able to get their hands on some of the family photos from the wedding. The newlywed couple posed gracefully with the bridegroom’s parents and Yoongi. Another thing that caught the attention of the fans was how the rapper had sent congratulatory flowers to the couple at the venue. “BTS SUGA MIN YOONGI" was written on the wreath. Members of the ARMY also sent congratulatory messages to Suga’s brother.

