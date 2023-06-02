BTS Rapper To Be Public Relations Ambassador For Korea's Ministry Of National Defense

Once again, the leader of the global sensation BTS has made members of the ARMY proud. Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, has been selected as the official public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense’s Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification (MAKRI). The Fact reported BigHit Music announced on May 31 that the rapper has assumed his new role as of June 1, contributing to the promotion of MAKRI’s essential projects. MAKRI plays a crucial role in recovering the remains of fallen soldiers from the Korean War and facilitating their return to their respective families. As the public relations ambassador, RM will actively engage in various activities to raise awareness about MAKRI and its noble mission. Following in the footsteps of Professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, RM proudly becomes the third public relations ambassador for this noteworthy organization.

With BTS preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023 through the highly anticipated “2023 Festa," RM’s appointment as a public relations ambassador aligns perfectly with the group’s commitment to social contributions. As BTS members gradually fulfill their military service obligations, the group aims to resume their collective activities by 2025. For now, fans will be treated to a new single titled Take Two. It is releasing on June 9 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

Pinkvilla reported the Ministry of National Defense’s MAKRI agency has been actively involved in the excavation and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains since its establishment in 2000. Originally under the command of the Army Headquarters, it gained independent status in 2007 as a unit directly governed by the Ministry of National Defense.

Namjoon’s appointment as the public relations ambassador underscores his dedication to using his influence for meaningful causes. His appointment ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube by the Ministry of National Defense Remains Investigation Team. Check it out here:

While the BTS star had been expected to enlist for mandatory military service soon, his new position as the Ministry of National Defense’s public relations ambassador suggests that his military enlistment may be postponed for the time being. The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who eagerly await his future endeavors in both his musical career and public service.

Members of the ARMY are sure that as Kim Namjoon takes on this significant role, his involvement as the public relations ambassador for MAKRI will undoubtedly contribute to greater awareness and support for the agency’s invaluable work in honoring fallen heroes and providing closure to their families.