BTS: RM Cries, Suga Remains Quiet As They See J-Hope Off for Military Training; Watch Video

BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to bid farewell to J-Hope as he enlisted for his compulsory military training. The five Bangtan Boys were joined by Jin, who is already a few months into his training. The enlistment took place on Tuesday, April 18. While photos from the enlistment day already went viral, Big Hit Music dropped a new Bangtan Bomb showing a closer look at Hobi’s enlistment day.

What started as a somber affair turned into an emotional yet heartwarming OT7 reunion that left everyone in awe. As the group bid farewell to the rapper, they were surprised by the unexpected arrival of Kim Seokjin (better known as Jin), who had been away on his own military duty, the video revealed. Fans were ecstatic to see the complete BTS lineup together again, even if it was just for a moment.

The touching video of the reunion was shared on the global icon’s YouTube channel, and quickly went viral, showing the members huddling together with J-Hope, embracing the sunshine of the group with tears in their eyes. The BTS members showed their deep love and appreciation for Hobi, who will be immensely missed during his 18-month absence.

During the farewell, Min Yoongi (A.K.A. SUGA) was greeted with a shout of “Yoongi!" by J-Hope himself. The BTS members were repeatedly seen asking J-Hope to remember them and to keep in touch whenever he could. Kim Taehyung, A.K.A. V, even cracked a joke about thinking of him while shampooing, eliciting laughter from the group. However, the most emotional moment came from the group’s leader, Kim Namjoon (better known as RM), who seemed to be wiping tears as J-Hope prepared to leave, showing his deep affection for his friend and fellow bandmate. The other members also gave Hobi hugs and words of encouragement.

Despite the sadness in the air, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook attempted to lighten the mood with their own brand of humor, joking about not shedding tears and making Jin sad. Their lightheartedness brought a sense of relief to the otherwise emotional farewell.

But the biggest surprise of the day was Jin’s unexpected appearance. Although he was not allowed to be recorded or shown on screen, his presence alone was enough to bring a sense of unity to the BTS stars and their fans, members of the ARMY. Turns out, the oldest member had used one of his vacation days to make sure he was there to send off Hoseok. And from the OT7 snap he shared on his Instagram handle, he had turned up in his military uniform. As a sign of respect, J-Hope, after recovering from the initial surprise, saluted Jin.

BTS has become one of the biggest names in music worldwide, but despite their incredible success, they have always remained humble and connected to their fans. The reunion to say goodbye to J-Hope and Jin’s surprise appearance is a testament to the bond the members share and the love they have for their ARMY. As J-Hope begins his military service, fans eagerly await his return and the next chapter in BTS’s journey.

