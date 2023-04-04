BTS: RM, J-Hope Proud as Jimin Becomes 1st South Korean Solo Artist to Top US Songs Chart

BTS member Park Jimin made history by being the first South Korean solo artist to grab the number one spot on the top US songs chart Billboard. His recently released single ‘Like Crazy’ took the 1st spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, beating Miley Cyrus’s Flowers which ruled the chart for eight weeks. It also left behind Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero. This song belongs to Jimin’s debut solo album, Face. Besides his fans, Jimin’s fellow BTS members are equally hyped up about the feat he has achieved.

Group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM and his fellow teammate Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope took to their official Instagram handles to give a shoutout to Jimin and also write that they are proud.

Advertisement

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Jimin’s solo debut music video for Like Crazy dropped on March 24. This isn’t the only solo venture Jimin has been up to lately. Last month, he also dropped the catchy track and music video for Set Me Free Pt.2. Both tracks are featured on his debut solo album FACE, which is officially out now. Recently, Jimin performed at the Music Bank, making yet another solo debut. He performed Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy. He also won his second award for Like Crazy at the show.

BTS consists of seven members- Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V. With the eldest member Jin in the military and J-Hope announcing his enlistment, the members are now focusing on their solo careers. J-Hope and RM have already dropped their solo albums and Suga is all set to release his. Jungkook released a solo track with Charlie Puth last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News