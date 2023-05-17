BTS' RM Says Becoming ‘A Better Person’ Is A ‘Difficult And Lifelong Journey’

Focusing on individual activities and becoming a solo artist is weighing quite difficult on Kim Namjoon aka BTS leader RM, but he tries to stay truthful in every moment. The Indigo fame is aiming to become a “better person" with every step he decides to take. Amidst the clutter of the showbiz world, RM has set a few keywords on which he bases his daily routine, be it taking walks, working out, or completing work. He gives it all to remain focused on these keywords to maintain balance, not just to continue to learn and grow but also to interact with new people and be kind to everyone around him.

RM who recently appeared solo on the cover of Vogue Korea, told the magazine, “It’s very difficult to become a better person because it is a lifelong journey." Though the definition of a ‘better person’ differs from person to person, he reportedly admires those “who’ve lived a long time but still continue trying to be better." He wonders how the world could turn into a positive place if there were more kind people, which he is currently striving to be.

The transition to taking over responsibilities of a solo career makes the Korean idol shy at times. “These days, I’m constantly meeting new people, befriending them, and starting to work with them. I think my social life was pretty limited until about the middle of last year. Getting to know new people can feel like a lot of work at times," he added. RM admits these new interactions are changing him, but he supposedly maintains equilibrium to stay positive for himself and his fans.

The main key to keep going for RM is to live in the present. “We regret, long for, desire, and dream about things that are gone or that may never materialize," he added. The K-pop idol highlights how these feelings can make someone feel stuck in the present. When RM encounters such a day, where he hasn’t done something incredibly significant, “I try to tell myself at the end of the day that I’ve done so many little things and thought so many little thoughts. I also consciously try to avoid being either too excited about good things ahead or too afraid about bad things that might happen."

RM deems it extremely important to set a routine and stick to it. When it comes to finding the proper amount of work-life balance, the artist emphasizes, “Art ultimately comes from life." His philosophy about creating something new entails putting his living into it. “ I don’t want to pursue music for music’s sake, art for art’s sake," he said. For him, life always comes first, which catapults in him working fruitfully. Though creating feels like punishment to him at times, he concludes, “I try to endure it with pleasure, counting myself lucky to have a creative job."

Last year, RM released his first-ever full-length solo studio album Indigo.