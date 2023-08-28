BTS Star Jimin Runs Into RM's Birthday Ad, Says 'Hyung, You Were Here?'

While BTS members are currently enjoying their hiatus, they’re not holding back from showcasing their talents and skills to keep fans engaged. Despite their break, the group frequently finds ways to reconnect with each other, in person or virtually. Recently, fans’ excitement was sky-high when Jimin coincidentally crossed paths with RM on the streets, even though they didn’t actually meet. With the group leader’s birthday approaching on September 12, fans of Kim have decorated various spots across Seoul, South Korea, with banners of the singer and the heartfelt message, “You live, so we love, Kim Namjoon."

Interestingly, Jimin stumbled upon one of the posters and quickly shared a snapshot on his Instagram Stories and jokingly asked, “Huh? Hyung, you were here?" While fans were delighted by his post, many were taken aback by Jimin roaming around at night time in public. Looking at the picture, it seems like the singer was casually riding his bike when he came across the banner featuring Kim Namjoon. This unexpected encounter left fans excited.

Prior to Jimin’s post, RM had already visited one of the locations and shared the picture on his Instagram Stories. Appreciating the gesture, RM sent hearts to his fans, expressing his gratitude for their support.

BTS leader RM, last week spoke with his fans on Weverse and candidly discussed his experiences with stress and weight gain. During the interaction, he openly expressed that he’s missing BTS just like fans are missing them. In response to a fan’s message expressing gratitude for his presence during a stressful test, RM said, “It’s okay, I was in the same position. Even at 30, every day feels like a test."

When another asked about his current emotions, the singer shared, “This year has been eventful. But my forte is optimism. I have abundant love." In response to a question about weight gain troubles, RM offered a positive perspective and wrote, “Don’t worry, weight fluctuates. Just look at me."