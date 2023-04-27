BTS Star Jimin to Join Ranveer Singh For BIG Event in New York And Desi ARMY Is Going Crazy

Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Earlier today, BTS member Jimin was also snapped by the paparazzi in New York. Ranveer Singh is also currently in the same city.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:03 IST

New York

BTS' Jimin and Ranveer Singh are likely to share a stage in New York.

Ranveer Singh is currently in New York where the Bollywood star will be soon attending the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. However, if recent reports are to be believed, not just Singh but BTS member Jimin is also likely to attend the event. Reports suggest that BTS member Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, will be joining Singh at the event.

Interestingly, this comes hours after Jimin was also snapped by the paparazzi in New York. In the pictures that surfaced online, the K-pop singer was seen sporting an oversized white t-shirt with black trousers and a cap of the same colour. Needless to say, he looked stylish as usual. Check out the photos here:

Fans are now eagerly anticipating a potential hangout between the two global icons, who will surely create a ‘break the internet’ moment. Witnessing these two personalities together would undoubtedly be a delight for the Indian ARMYs and Ranveer Singh fans.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Singh’s uber-cool pictures from New York also surfaced on social media. As always, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was seen setting some fashion goals as he sported an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace.

Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd.

Earlier this month, paparazzo account Manav Manglani reported that BTS member Jungkook might visit India later this year for a grand event. Not just this, it was also reported that Jungkook is likely to be accompanied by Kylie Jenner. However, no details regarding the event for which the two global icons might visit India have been revealed as of now.  If Jungkook and Kylie Jenner visit India, it will surely be a grand festival and a historic moment for their fans in the country.

Chirag Sehgal

first published: April 27, 2023, 18:03 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 18:03 IST
