BTS Star Jimin's Absence From Met Gala 2023 Sparks HILARIOUS Memes On Twitter

BTS Army went wild on social media when they got the tea that their beloved Jimin from the iconic K-pop band was going to grace this year’s Met Gala. The grapevine was already buzzing with rumours about RM and Jimin’s attendance, but only on Monday was it confirmed that Jimin will, in fact, be there!

Eyes Magazine shared a post confirming the news, accompanied by a photo of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is being honoured through the theme of this year’s Met Gala. However, it was not just the picture that drew people’s attention, but the caption itself. The caption, when translated to English, read: “Today, the world’s biggest fashion charity event, Pop Gala, hosted by Vogue, will take place."

The mention of Jimin’s last name sparked a flurry of excitement among BTS fans on Twitter, and they shared screenshots of the Instagram post and its caption.

Jimin, however, was nowhere to be seen to the red carpet leading many to assume that the news of his appearance was, in fact, a hoax. Twitter was dotted with memes on his absence. Check out a few:

One fan wrote, “Jimin is attending but does jimin also know that he is attending", while another wrote, “Multiple articles saying jimin will attend the met gala, fans waiting for him for hours outside the venue, his name trending all day, dior getting dragged unprovoked and people arguing about what he should wear. But where is he?"

Last week, the K-Pop icon attended the grand re-opening of Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in New York City, marking his first public appearance as the luxury jeweller’s official global ambassador. He showed up in an asymmetrical suit jacket and dress pants, with a touch of daring by leaving his chest exposed underneath.

But, looks like, the Met Gala 2023 wasn’t on his calendar after all!

