BTS Star Jin's Radiant Picture From Military Service Leaves ARMY In Joy

The popular South Korean musician and composer Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, has been serving in the South Korean military since 2022. He is the first member of the popular boy band BTS to complete his mandatory military training. A fan account called ‘Seokjinism - The Astronaut Jin’ on social media platform X recently drove ARMYs (BTS fans) into a frenzy by uploading photographs of Jin from his 18-month military duty.

The fan account praised Jin’s glowing face and how he maintains a healthy and attractive appearance despite his strenuous military routine. They even said that he is fully barefaced and that his attractiveness is “out of this world."

Needless to say, the post instantly went viral, garnering thousands of views and likes in a matter of minutes. ARMYs couldn’t help but shower him with love, proudly calling him “Corporal Kim Seokjin" in the comments section.

One ARMY even wrote, “Indeed Seokjin’s handsome! Perfect visuals and perfect body. I want to salute corporal Seokjin. I am so proud of him."

But Jin isn’t the only BTS member to undergo military service. In October 2022, BigHit Music confirmed that all seven members would fulfil their duties. J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho-seok, followed Jin’s lead and enlisted in the South Korean military in April this year. The remaining members, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are all gearing up to enlist by the end of this year, as per the official confirmation by their music label.