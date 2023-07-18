ARMY Can't Keep Calm As BTS' Jungkook Sings Explicit Version Of Seven

BTS member Jeon Jungkook has left fans swooning after singing the explicit version of his latest release Seven during a live session. Dropping the f-bomb was already quite irresistible for fans to watch, but what turned out to be the major highlight was the teasing antics of the globally famous musician. Footage of a snippet of his live singing has spread like wildfire on the internet, melting numerous hearts. Donning an uber-cool black attire, the Left and Right-hitmaker croon the chorus part in his melodious tone. But when the explicit lyrics inch closer he takes a brief sudden halt, biting his lips.

After a momentous teasing, he sings the clean version while smiling at the camera. But it is just seconds later that he drops the f-bomb before continuing the chorus again. The teasing doesn’t end there as towards the end, the golden maknae of BTS once again repeats his antics by taking another halt to leave fans speculating which version it is going to be. Once again it is the clean version with a yet-another infectious smile. Watch the viral clip here:

As soon as the footage surfaced across social media platforms, it left ARMY going gaga over his flirtatious side. One wrote, “Man knows what effect he has on us."

Another added, “Oh he knows what he’s doing to us."

One more wrote, “I screamed he’s such a tease."

Meanwhile, a fan said, “I cried while listening to him! He sounds mine."