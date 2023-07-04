BTS Star Jungkook's Singles Still With You And My You Now Available On Streaming Platforms

Just days before the release of his solo track, the BTS member Junkook left ARMY rejoiced by uploading two of his previous fan-favourite numbers to major streaming services. Notably, this is the first time that his singles Still With You (2022) and My You (2020) are made available on Spotify and Apple Music including South Korean streaming platforms VIBE and Genie among others. Originally, the tracks were released only on YouTube and SoundCloud but now the ARMY will be able to enjoy listening to the tracks on major streamers.

Both Still With You and My You have been listed in the BTS maknae’s non-album release. They were first released as the Korean band’s annual Festa celebrations. Besides the two tracks, Jungkook has already released several other singles such as Perfect Christmas (2013) in collaboration with Jo Kwon and RM, among others, and Stay Alive (2022) from the 7Fates: Chakho soundtrack.

Though his upcoming digital single is dubbed Junkook’s official solo debut, the BTS member has already been a part of major collaborations. Last year, his soundtrack Dreamers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Fahad Al Kubaisi gained massive traction. The youngest member of the popular K-pop group also bagged an opportunity to perform the original soundtrack at the opening ceremony of the tournament.