Home » Movies » BTS Star Suga Makes SENSATIONAL Appearance on Jimmy Fallon Show, ARMY Goes Crazy; Watch

BTS Star Suga Makes SENSATIONAL Appearance on Jimmy Fallon Show, ARMY Goes Crazy; Watch

BTS sensation Suga spoke about his first-ever solo album D-Day on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch video

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:33 IST

BTS rapper Suga makes solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
BTS sensation Suga finally made his solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and needless to say, it was a crackling one! The K-pop rapper looked oh-so-glamorous in a black baggy blazer which he wore over a funky white t-shirt and blue denim. To complete his look, Suga wore a statement chain which definitely upped his style quotient.

Suga stopped by the late-night talk show for a sit-down interview with host Jimmy Fallon and spoke about his first-ever solo studio album D-Day. He also performed a special music number from the album. His appearance on the show has caused a stir on social media, with BTS ARMY going gaga over him.

One fan wrote, “Omg are you kidding me? Jimmy Fallon finally meets Suga and Min Yoongi at the same time, Omg he looks so good." Another one tweeted, “I WANT EVERY PERSON PRESENT ON THIS WORLD TO INTRODUCE BTS AND MEMBERS, THE WAY JIMMY DID!!"

Suga is known for his impeccable rapping skills and for producing chart-topping hits. Suga’s solo album, D-Day marks the final leg of the rapper dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Notably, his debut mixtape titled Agust D was released back in 2016, which was followed by its second part D-2 in 2020. Now, D-Day is not only his first full-length studio album but sums up his musical venture that takes fans through his life journey and underground rap influences.

The BTS member is currently on his solo tour which will end in his home country at an arena in Seoul on June 25.

first published: May 02, 2023, 09:11 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 09:33 IST
