BTS Star V To Promote His New Album Layover On Running Man Show

BTS sensation V is keeping all of us on our toes with his upcoming album, Layover. He is orchestrating a sequence of thrilling appearances to unveil his creations to his fans. The most recent reports suggest that Kim Taehyung will be attending the renowned Korean variety show, Running Man, to promote his much-anticipated solo album. He has reportedly finished shooting for SBS’ show on August 28. His appearance would make him the third BTS member to go solo on the show, after RM in 2015 and Kim Seokjin aka Jin in 2022.

For those new to the show, Running Man is a beloved reality-variety show starring popular Korean entertainment personalities like Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Jee Seok Jin, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Kwang Soo, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan. Each episode is a rollercoaster of missions, action, and humour as the members compete against each other with wit and skill. They team up, they betray, and it is all in good fun. The show has been a staple in the world of Korean entertainment, and V’s guest appearance is expected to add a new layer of excitement.

Fans are buzzing with excitement about V’s appearance, given Jin’s successful solo outing on Running Man last year. Jin’s episode garnered over 6,00,000 views on YouTube, and the show itself received a high rating of 4.8%. With this in mind, expectations are high for V’s episode. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between V and the Running Man’ cast, especially with Yoo Jae Suk, whom V greatly admires and has mentioned during many interviews.

Before this, V had only appeared on the show as part of the group when the whole BTS band graced the sets of Running Man as it completed 300 episodes. The episode featuring V on the show will reportedly air on September 10.