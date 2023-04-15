BTS: Suga Delivers Mellow Rendition Of People Pt 2 With Live Band; Watch

Just a week after dropping People Pt.2, rapper dancer Min Yoongi aka BTS’ Suga, who also goes by the solo stage name Agust D, has treated fans to a 90-second-long video of the song’s live performance. Shared on the YouTube channel of BANGTANTV, the video features Suga performing with a live band, as he opens the mellow-tempo rap verse. What’s worth noticing is his effortless voice modulation switch from rapping to singing in multiple instances. Donning a street-style denim outfit, Suga sings and asks “Why so serious” when the chorus arrives.

Accentuating the mellow vibes are the dimly lit setting and the catchy beats of drums, guitar, and bass given by the live band. Lost in his own world, Suga aptly manages to captivate viewers with his musical rendition. Take a look at the video here:

It was on last Friday, April 7, when Suga dropped People Pt.2 from his upcoming album D-Day featuring K-pop idol IU. The newly-released track serves as the follow-up music to Suga’s People, which is originally listed on his second mixtape D-2. People Pt.2 marks the second collaboration of the BTS member with IU. He has previously given his vocals and led the song production of her song titled Eight back in 2020.

While the original tract from D-2 was all about reflecting on himself and his loneliness, the new track’s lyrics bring out his side that longs for developing a connection with people. Check out the new track below:

Suga’s solo album, D-Day marks the final leg of the rapper dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Notably, his debut mixtape titled Agust D was released back in 2016, which was followed by its second part D-2 in 2020. Now, D-Day is not only his first full-length studio album but sums up his musical venture that takes fans through his life journey and underground rap influences. People Pt. 2 is also marked as the lead single of Suga’s debut album, which is set to be released on April 21 under the moniker Agust D.

Soon after the album’s release, the BTS member is set to hit the road for his solo tour that begins in the USA on April 26 and ends in his home country at an arena in Seoul on June 25.

Suga will become the fourth BTS member to release his debut solo album after J-Hope’s Jack In The Box, RM’s Indigo, and Jimin’s Face.

