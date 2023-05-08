BTS' Suga Gives SAVAGE Reply to Netizen Who Asked K-pop Rapper to Speak in English; Watch

The Savage King is back, and this time he’s taking the world of social media by storm. Apart from his incredible rapping skills, BTS sensation, Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, is popular for his witty and outspoken personality. On Sunday, after his solo concert at Rosemont in the USA, Suga decided to hop on a live session for members of the ARMY. During the live session, Suga talked about his health and how he was feeling. He revealed that he’s quite healthy, and his condition is great. When a fan asked him to visit Mexico, he replied that he wants to go to Mexico and have tacos since he loves the Mexican cuisine. However, when a fan asked him to speak in English, Suga had a savage response ready. He simply said, “No, I don’t want to. I am going to talk in Korean."

It’s not the first time Suga has been sassy with fans. BTS fans know that he has a reputation for being honest and straightforward, often to the point of being called “savage." But that’s what makes him all the more endearing to his fans, who call it the “Taehyung effect." Recently, his fellow member Kim Taehyung, popularly called V, conducted his own Live on Weverse and it turned out pretty savage itself. Fans could not help but draw comparisons between the two BTS stars.

Suga’s live session was a hit among ARMYs, who couldn’t get enough of his charming personality and wit. And while some may be surprised by his responses, others know that Suga is just being himself - and that’s why they love him. “You tell em Yoongi…. why don’t they learn Korean!" wrote an ARMY.

Another fan replied, “Good for him. I’m happy to see the guys not backing down. This way, they won’t get walked all over. Why in the world would you ask him that? This is why Jung Kook should press charges against the people delivering food to his home. Be tough! Respect yourselves…"

However, the live was not all savage responses from Min Yoongi. He shared just how he felt about his performance at the solo concert. Talking about his latest show and how he felt about it, he described it as “fun" and said that it was a great experience from both the performer’s and audience’s perspectives.

The next leg of his tour is going to take him to Los Angeles before the BTS star wraps up his US tour in Oakland on May 16-17.

