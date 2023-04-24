BTS: Suga Impresses ARMY With His Dance Performance In Haegeum Practice Video; Watch

K-pop sensation BTS is known for their incredible dance moves, with all seven members seamlessly synchronizing their steps on stage. But one member who was not initially known for his love for these dancing skills is Min Yoongi, also known as Suga. Members of the ARMY who have followed the icons for a long time are well aware when he joined the group, it was on the condition that Yoongi wouldn’t have to dance. The founder of HYBE (then BigHit Entertainment), Bang Si-hyuk (also known as Hitman Bang), promised it himself.

However, in recent years, Suga has surprised fans by showing off his perfect and strong dance moves. This was especially evident in the practice video for his new lead track Haegeum, from his debut solo album D-Day, where he pulled off difficult choreography with ease. The video showcases Suga’s undeniable talent and hard work as he executes each move with precision and finesse.

The BTS star is known for his impeccable rapping skills and for producing chart-topping hits. However, in the practice video of his lead track, he proved that he is not just a rapper but a versatile performer. The video showcases Suga’s flawless dance moves, as he effortlessly glides and grooves to the catchy beats of his latest bop. With each move, he adds a new layer of excitement to the song, making it even more interesting and addictive.

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their excitement and admiration for Suga’s newfound dance skills. Many were impressed by how far he has come since the early days of BTS when he mainly wanted to focus on rapping and producing music.

Meanwhile, Soompi reported Suga has smashed records with his debut solo album D-Day and its electrifying lead track Haegeum. The K-Pop star released the album on April 21, and it didn’t take long for it to start making waves. In fact, it has already made history by becoming the solo album with the highest first-day sales in Hanteo history, selling an impressive 1,072,311 copies on its release day alone. Suga is now only the second solo artist in Hanteo’s history to surpass the million-mark sales on the first day of release, the first being his bandmate Jimin with his solo debut album FACE.

