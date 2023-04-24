BTS: Taekook Fans Lose Their Minds as Jungkook Gets Shy While Posing With V at Dream Premiere; Watch

BTS singers Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, best known by their stage names V and Jungkook, made their way to the premiere of the South Korean movie Dream. The film stars Park Seo-joon, one of Taehyung’s best friends, and South Korean singer-actress IU. Videos from the screening surfaced online, showing Taekook making their way to the screening together.

For the screening, Taehyung was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white tee with a brown denim jacket. On the other hand, Kookie kept it casual in a black-and-grey look. The duo posed for the cameras together and greeted fans gathered at the screening.

A few fans noticed that Jungkook appeared shy at the photo op. He was also seen giggling when Taehyung whispered what appears to be a joke during their photo op session.

The premiere was also attended by Taehyung and Park Seo-joon’s fellow Wooga Squad members Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyun-sik and Peakboy.

Dream sees Park Seo-joon with singer-actress IU. Seo-joon plays the role of a a professional football player-turned-coach while IU is a PD capturing his journey of training the national football team for the Homeless World Cup.

