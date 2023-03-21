BTS: Taekook Turn Harry Styles Concert Into Their Party Ground, Dance Like No One's Looking

Breaking News
BTS singers V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook were seen attending Harry Styles' concert. Also present at the concert were RM, Suga, and BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 14:28 IST

BTS singers V and Jungkook at Harry Styles' concert.
BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook had everyone’s attention as they attended Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul on Monday night. The international singer touched down in South Korea as part of his international tour and attending his concert were several Korean pop stars, including BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, and RM, BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie, Somi and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, among others.

While pictures and videos of the K-pop stars attending the concert have fans of the genre going gaga, BTS ARMY couldn’t get enough of V and Jungkook letting their hair down at the concert. Several fan videos revealed that everyone’s favourite Taekook standing in their places and dancing to Styles’ performance. The duo did not care about who was watching as they enjoyed the night.

There are also videos doing the rounds showing Taehyung encouraging Jungkook to join him as he stood and grooved to Styles’ songs.

Several fans believe Taehyung and Jungkook were joined by Park Hyung-sik while Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi attended the concert together. Fans know that this isn’t the first time that Taehyung and Jungkook attended a Harry Styles concert. The duo attended As It Was hitmaker’s concert in Los Angeles last year as well.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Rose met Harry Styles backstage after the concert. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture posing with Harry. It goes without saying that the picture went viral!

first published: March 21, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 14:28 IST
