BTS Takes Fans 'Beyond The Story' With Their First-Ever Book Trailer

It is time for take two, ARMYs! BTS, the global K-Pop sensation, has released a trailer for their highly anticipated book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The upcoming book, which marks their 10th anniversary, promises to provide a unique and intimate glimpse into their remarkable journey. Undeniably, this has sent their fans into a frenzy. As excitement mounts, the group has also treated fans to a sneak peek of the book’s stunning cover. The book is set to be a milestone release for BTS and their devoted fanbase. Serving as an oral history of the group, the book was co-written by BTS members themselves and esteemed journalist Kang Myeongseok, reported Soompi. It offers a reflective and in-depth exploration of the past decade, chronicling the challenges, triumphs, and profound growth experienced by BTS.

BTS unveiled an official trailer to further heighten anticipation, taking fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The trailer encapsulates the essence of their journey, showcasing pivotal moments, electrifying performances, and heartwarming interactions with their global fanbase. It also promises to capture “A flight that never lands" and give a glimpse into why they exist and “Love, Hate, ARMY"

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Pre-orders for Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is open on June 15 at 11 a.m. KST (7:30 a.m. IST). Members of the ARMY around the world now have the opportunity to secure their copies of this special commemorative book. The original edition is scheduled to hit shelves on July 9 at 7:09 a.m. KST (3:39 a.m. IST). This will mark a momentous milestone in the group’s history.