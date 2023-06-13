BTS Turns 10: Did You Know V Wanted Two Kids in 2023 And Jungkook Aspired To Be A Tattooist?

It is 10 years since BTS made their debut as a K-pop band. Over the last 10 years, the group — comprising of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — has achieved several milestone in their careers. From making their way to the Grammys to sitting down with the President of the USA, Joe Biden, and even performing at the UN, BTS has the world bowing down to them. However, did you know, when the Bangtan Boys began, they had a completely different vision for themselves in 2023?

A translation of one of BTS’ first interviews has surfaced online and it shows the members speaking about what they think they’d be doing in 10 years. The answers were surprising, the least to say. Speaking with The Star magazine at the time, BTS leader RM revealed in 10 years, he wanted to be a rich rapper — something that has come true.

Jin imagined he would be Sergeant Kim Seokjin. “When I succeed in Bangtan, I will be a Jin that mothers like watching on TV," he said at the time. Well, everyone loves Jin! Suga had thought that in 10 years, he would be dominating the world with his music and boy, did he hit a bull’s eye. “I want to let the whole world listen to my music," he said at the time. Today, Min Yoongi is on a world tour, showcasing his music. Jimin also had a similar vision and said, “(I would be) a cool singer who enjoys the stage."

Meanwhile, J-Hope had pictured himself in the miliary. “(In 10 years I will be) J-Hope of the internationally famous Bangtan and in the ARMY" he said, perfectly picturing his future.