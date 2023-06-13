BTS Turns 10: How RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook's Style Evolved; Check Out Photos

BTS, the flamboyant all-boy K-pop band from South Korea, completes 10 years of their debut. With their pop song accentuated with disco themes, funk elements, and exceptional fashion statements, the septet has now become a massive global phenomenon. But the journey to fame did not come easy to them. BTS kick-started their career with a small fan base and then grew to international fame with their music and optimistic lyrical messages. Today, the group has marked 10 years in the music industry and on the occasion, we look at how much they grown and changed, appearance wise, in the last decade.

The South Korean pop group, who has been nominated for Grammys thrice, began their musical journey with No More Dream. The song reportedly recorded a lukewarm audience but left a mark in the music industry. At the time of their debut, BTS opted for a uniform look with the song featuring a black and white theme.

In 2014, the theme of the group continued to explore the darker tones in terms of their dressing and hair. The style was more evident in the music video, Boy in Luv.

However, with every album they dropped and years going by, BTS evolved and the members embraced their own styles. We watched the boys experiment with their hair colours, style and their music as they went through different eras.

The hair colour and clothes began to tone down from the deep dark black to a rather mellow colours. They also started experimenting with different shades. The experimentation began during their Red Bullet Tour in the late 2014, which RM was seen sporting a blonde hairdo while Suga, J-Hope and Jimin experimented with brown hairdos.

In 2015, the members underwent another make-over. During the 2015 FESTA, the members were seen a lot more comfortable in the hair colours they were sporting and began trying their hand on different fashion styles too.

It was also in 2015 that RM debuted his pink hairdo and we got a green tressed Yoongi. The looks were prominent in the music video of Run.

With years passing by, BTS members such as V experimented with red and blue hair colours, Jungkook and Jimin tried opted for gender fluid outfits, J-Hope gave us such quirky looks to recreate and Jin reminded us that being comfortable in your skin for the most important thing.

BTS in 2016:

BTS in 2017:

BTS in 2018:

BTS in 2019:

BTS in 2020:

BTS in 2021:

BTS in 2022: