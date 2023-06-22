BTS' V and Park Seo Joon's Rumoured Girlfriends BLACKPINK's Jennie and YouTuber Xooos Are Friends?

This week, the internet went crazy when rumours of Park Seo Joon dating Youtuber Xooos began circulating online. The actor’s agency remain tight-lipped and stated, “It would be difficult to verify the information related to our artist’s private life." However, the curious netizens started gathering evidence to confirm their suspicions. Upon digging, they realised that Park Seo Joon’s rumoured girlfriend shares a connection with his best friend, BTS singer V’s rumoured girlfriend Jennie, of BLACKPINK.

Fans came across a photo of Xooos with Jennie at the Calvin Klein pop-up store in Seoul on her Instagram captioned, “And my sweet girls." Jennie also commented on her post with a pink ribbon emoji. Fans were surprised to know that both of these celebrities are friends and connected the dots.

Netizens commented, “Now we know the dating rumours aren’t just rumours". Another noted, “Park Seojoon’s girlfriend and V’s girlfriend". A third added, “Oh my gosh makes sense she’s a friend of Jennie". It is important to note that Jennie and BTS singer V are yet to comment on dating rumours.

V and Jennie’s dating rumour began doing the rounds when photos and videos of two people looking similar to Taehyung and Jennie out together holding hands in Paris went viral. Both the artists’ agencies neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon had also commented about the dating rumours, confessing that he feels ‘greatly burdened by opening up my private life.’ As reported by Soompi, the actor said, “I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.’"