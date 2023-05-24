BTS' V, BLACKPINK Star Lisa Set Internet on Fire With Their Viral Photo Amid Jennie Dating Rumours

BTS and BLACKPINK fans are looking for their dropped jaws after photos and videos of Kim Taehyung aka V and Lisa from a party in France surfaced online. The K-pop idols, joined by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, are at Cannes and are expected to walk the red carpet this week. But before they do, V and Lisa made their way to CELINE Cannes 2023 dinner and Naomi Campbell’s birthday party, taking everyone’s breath away.

Twinning in black, V and Lisa were seen posing with fellow international artists throughout the night. However, one photo from their outing that is breaking the internet is of V and Lisa posing alone. The duo looked nothing less than hot shot models as they posed together. The photo, coming as no surprise, went viral.

Photos of the duo posing with Park Bo-gum and Ju Jingyi also went viral.

Kim Taehyung’s photos with Lisa come amid rumours of the Winter Bear singer and BLACKPINK member Jennie dating. Last week, photos and a video went viral claiming to feature V and Jennie on a date in Paris. Taehyung and Jennie were allegedly caught holding hands while on a stroll in Paris. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V.

Hours after the photos went viral, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter]."