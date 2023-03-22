BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is breaking the internet with her gender-neutral shoot for Elle Korea and we cannot help but beg for mercy. The singer decided to turn model for the magazine for Celine and stole our breath away! In one of the pictures he posted on Instagram, the singer was seen striking numerous poses, including posing shirtless.

In the picture that is going viral, Taehyung was seen baring his chest while sporting different jewellery. These include a pair of earrings with a matching chain, a pearl chain with the word ‘Celine’ in the middle, and a metallic chain. The Winter Bear singer sported a pair of sunglasses and posed for the camera.

Advertisement

The picture has drawn strong reactions, with many refusing to believe their eyes at first. “I thought it was photoshop at first I was not ready with Kim Taehyung," a fan tweeted. “Why is this man always shirtless in these photoshoots? He’s plotting my downfall yall," a second fan said. A third user also wrote, “Kim taehyung is the hottest ELLE cover star ever."

However, a section of desi ARMY couldn’t help but compare him with Salman Khan’s Tere Naam era.

Featuring in the April issue of Elle Korea, V has officially joined hands with actor Park Bo Gum to become a ‘Celine Boy’. While the musician has begun representing the luxurious fashion brand since 2023, he has been seen wearing their products for a long time now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here