BTS' V Greets Indian Fans With A Sweet 'Namaste' And We Are Loving It

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has left the desi ARMY gushing after greeting fans with a sweet “Namaste." It all began during a live stream interaction after his return from Paris. The K-pop idol is suggested to be back in Seoul when he hosted the online session to interact personally with his fans. Seated in his luxurious car, V was reading through the comments of the fans when an Indian fan asked him to “Say Namaste." He quickly went on to do the greeting and if that wasn’t enough followed it up with a warming “Love you."

Needless to say, the desi ARMY was all over the moon hearing him say the Hindi word. What’s more, is that he also didn’t shy away from making a heart sign for his fans. Watch the adorable clip here:

It didn’t take long for the video segment to gain traction on the internet. A barrage of Twitteratis was surprised at how fluent his Hindi was, meanwhile, many called him the most adorable human on the planet. A user commented, “Oh god! This just made my day."

Another wondered, “Why is their Hindi so good?"

One more said, “This month is for the Indian ARMY."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati added, “He did say namaste y’all Indian armyssss finallyyy we did it."

This comes just days after BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook also sent Twitter buzzing after saying “Namaste" during a Weverse live interaction. The BTS vocalist and dancer was also reading fan comments when an Indian fan made a similar request. “Should I start reading some English comments?" he asked just moments before reading, “Please say namaste." The live segment quickly began trending on social media leaving fans swooning over his accurate pronunciation. Catch a glimpse of the previous interaction below: