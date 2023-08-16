BTS' V Surprises ARMY With Latest Concept Photos For Solo Debut 'Layover'

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is making a big splash with his upcoming solo debut album called Layover. With the release date nearby now, V’s label BIGHIT MUSIC just dropped the second set of cool pictures showing V enjoying his everyday life. On August 15th, V shared more pictures from his solo debut album Layover on BTS’ official social media pages. These new photos came right after they revealed the first 23 teaser pictures on August 13th. This time, V and BIGHIT gave fans 35 extra photos. In these pictures, V is just doing his normal stuff, but he looks super stylish while doing it, according to fans. Some have also said that he’s got this natural charm when he looks at the camera, and he’s posing in all sorts of cool ways.

Fans are loving his big smiles, lively expressions, and deep, thoughtful eyes. Let’s take a closer look at these awesome photographs.

The pictures in colour give off a fun summer vibe, while the black-and-white ones bring a sense of nostalgia. V is good at adding excitement with his different poses, looks, and serious gaze in each picture. Before releasing his first solo album, he surprised his fans with almost 60 teaser pictures on two different days. This got everyone super excited for his new album.

Check out the photos:

He started things off with a music video for the song ‘Love Me Again’ from Layover on August 10th. Then, on August 11th, he dropped the music video for the second track, ‘Rainy Days.’ The full album will officially come out on September 8th.