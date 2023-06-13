BTS: V Treats ARMY To Unseen Goofy Videos Of Members On 10th Anniversary, Suga Joins In

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has always been known for his endearing and playful personality. It is no surprise that he delighted fans on the megapopular K-pop group’s 10th anniversary by treating them to a series of unseen goofy videos. These videos shared on his Instagram stories featured his fellow bandmates. These heartwarming clips showcased the members enjoying simple moments together, whether it was sharing a meal or rehearsing in their dance practice room for an upcoming concert. The excitement didn’t stop there. TaeTae shared not just one or two, but several hilarious videos that left fans in stitches. With each clip, the bond between the BTS members was visible, reminding everyone of the strong camaraderie they have built over the past decade.

The vocalist also took a moment to reflect on their incredible journey in his Instagram stories, writing, “It has been 10 years already since we debuted." He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the memories they have made together with their loyal fanbase, affectionately known as ARMY. V added, “Thanks for the nice memories ARMYs. So thankful, and you make us strong. In the future, take care of yourself. Wish you only happy days."

In a gesture that left fans eagerly anticipating the future, V concluded his message by stating, “There are too many videos, so I will release them again on the 20th anniversary." This adorable promise sparked excitement among members of the ARMY, who eagerly anticipate reliving these cherished moments once again in the future.

Not to be left out, fellow member Min Yoongi, A.K.A. Suga also joined in on the fun. He shared a snapshot of the BTS members bowing at the end of a captivating performance on stage. Accompanying the photo, Suga wrote the caption, “Take Two" and expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you everyone, and I love you!"

