BTS Video Of Chiyaan Vikram’s Make-up Session From Sets Of Thangalaan Out

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan has generated significant anticipation since its announcement. The film stars Vikram in the lead role and is produced by KE Gnanavel’s Studio Green. The makers have been periodically releasing official stills of the actor, which have taken the internet by storm and excited his fans.

Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, important cast members in the film, have also shared some pictures from the film’s shooting location. Thangalaan is described as a period film that explores the lives of individuals employed at the Kolar Gold Fields during the 18th century.

A brief video showcasing Vikram’s make-up session has become popular on social media. The actor’s striking and unique appearance in one of the previously released promotional videos for the film left everyone astonished. In the behind-the-scenes video, Vikram can be seen sporting the same captivating look.

Advertisement

Despite appearing unrecognisable, the actor’s smile towards the camera has caused a frenzy among fans. The highly anticipated film, Thangalaan, is scheduled for release this year. If the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram also manages to hit theatres soon, it would be Vikram’s third release in 2023.

One of the major highlights of Thangalaan is expected to be its music, composed by GV Prakash. Action choreography is handled by Stunner Sam, while the editing is done by Selva RK and cinematography by Kishore. Film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie’s teaser.