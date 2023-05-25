BTS Vocalist Jungkook Agrees Shim Hyung Tak's Wife Is His Doppelganger

A member of the megapopular K-pop boyband BTS, Jeon Jungkook, brought up the topic of South Korean actor Shim Hyung Tak’s fiancee, Hirai Saya, during his latest Weverse live broadcast. The young vocalist couldn’t help but burst into laughter as he mentioned his striking resemblance to Saya, saying, “We really look alike." It all began when the news of Shim Hyung Tak’s upcoming marriage to Saya, a Japanese woman 18 years his junior, made headlines. Members of the ARMY, in particular, were quick to point out the striking similarity between Jungkook and Saya when the BTS star sported long hair.

Social media platforms were abuzz with discussions and comparisons, further fueling the curiosity surrounding the couple. As news of Jungkook’s reaction spread, fans and social media users couldn’t help but express their amusement and fascination. The mention of Saya and her resemblance to the beloved BTS member added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated nuptials. “Jungkook: oh I saw Shim Hyung Tak’s wife (laughs) we really look alike. HE KNOWS," the tweet read along with a snap of the Euphoria singer right next to his Japanese doppelganger.

Fans also shared the clip of Kookie confirming it himself on his live.

Saya was first introduced to the public on TV Chosun’s ‘Lovers of Joseon.’ Little did she know that her appearance would captivate the attention of fans worldwide due to her uncanny resemblance to BTS’s Jungkook. Many remarked that she looked like the debut-era Jungkook in a wig. Not just because of her uncanny resemblance but also because some of their mannerism matched. It was the same doe-eyes and bunny teeth that sealed the deal for most.

Overcoming their age difference, with Shim Hyung Tak born in 1978 and Hirai Saya in 1995, the couple is now preparing to exchange vows in July, reported Kbizoom. Recently, they completed their marriage registration in Japan, solidifying their status as a legally married couple even before their upcoming wedding.

With the spotlight on this unexpected connection between Jungkook and Shim Hyung Tak’s fiancee, fans eagerly await interactions and revelations that may arise in the future. This delightful coincidence has undoubtedly sparked joy among ARMYs and fans of the popular actor.