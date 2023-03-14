BTS member Jeon Jungkook has become quite frequent about his live sessions where he loves to interact with his fans. The youngest member of the band, who recently deleted his Instagram account because ‘he doesn’t use it anymore’, had promised the BTS ARMY that he will come live often. And he has been keeping his promise so far.

The singer divided his live session into four parts on Tuesday night. He was drinking as he read the comments and shared his thoughts with ARMY. Jungkook has been seen drinking on his Weverse live sessions often lately. He even got drunk and fell asleep last time. Worried ARMYs asked him not to drink much.

The Euphoria hitmaker said he thinks of his fans when he drinks, so he comes live. He also said that his skin is breaking out and he went to the dermatologist. When he read comments asking him not to drink, he said, “I also do want to stop drinking and it could be an addiction but… but it’s one of my happiness, and it’s not like I’m constantly in a drunken stupor/constantly drinking so please understand. I’m going to try not to drink beer though, since you gain weight. So I think I am going to stick to highballs. Bc beer has a lot of carbs! This is highball!"

Advertisement

A highball is a mixed alcoholic drink composed of an alcoholic base spirit and a larger proportion of a non-alcoholic mixer, often a carbonated beverage.

JK also defended himself further, saying, “oh why do you keep telling me to stop drinking! I’m an adult who’s all grown up! I only have one life! It’s very short! And though I haven’t lived my entire life but I think it’s short! Oh wait I shouldn’t say anything more bc there might be people who are older than me but life goes by so quickly. Look! I’m already 27! In a blink of an eye, it’s already March! It’s going to be almost the end of the year soon. Yes I know drinking is bad for my health but it’s okay as long as I don’t overdo it and just drink moderately and I know I don’t speak well but I need my own way of relaxing/enjoyment of life."

Advertisement

In the second part of the live, he also said that fellow BTS member Jimin had asked him not to drink during his live sessions. Jimin also left some comments for JK, while BTS leader Kim Namjoon also dropped by the live session. He too asked the youngest member to not drink too much, and also asked him out on a date in jest. Jungkook shared he hasn’t been out drinking with Namjoon in a while.

Advertisement

He changed his clothes for the third part of the live and also made it a more calm atmosphere. Towards the end, he stayed quite for a long time, and then seemed to wipe off tears. Fans watching got worried that the singer might be sad about something and teared up while drinking, but JK assured them his eyes watered because he has rhinitis.

Advertisement

He abruptly ended the live without saying bye properly, making fans worry even more. He then came back for a fourth time to say goodbye to fans properly. ‘We love you Jungkook’ started trending on Twitter soon after as fans poured in their affection for their idol.

Jungkook then also asked fans to wait for something special dropping at midnight. While fans thought he was going to release a song, he was actually talking about the teaser of Jimin’s new song.

Read all the Latest Movies News here