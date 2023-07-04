Buddhivantha 2 Likely To Release On Upendra Rao's Birthday, Teaser To Be Out Soon

The director and actor, Upendra Rao’s much-anticipated movie Buddhivantha 2 is expected to release on his birthday on September 18. This movie has been in the making for a few years now from the time when it was announced in 2019 by its makers. This time the latest update circulating in the media is that the teaser of the movie is expected to release soon. Along with it, the release date of the movie will also be announced. Buddhivantha 2 is directed by Jayaram Madhavan, which apart from Upendra Rao, stars actress Meghana Raj in the lead role.

Buddhivantha has been one of the landmark movies of actor Upendra’s career in Kannada cinema. This film featured him as a con man who cheats on women to fulfil his needs. The film was the remake of the Tamil movie Naan Avanillai. It was released in 2008 and became an instant hit. Buddhivantha 2 is the sequel to this movie and it was announced by the makers in 2019 by releasing a poster of the same.

Advertisement

As per the latest updates, the shooting of the movie has been wrapped up and it is expected that the makers will be releasing the movie on the birthday of Upendra Rao which is on September 18. More information about the movie will be revealed with the soon-to-be-released teaser of the film.

Buddhivantha 2 is produced by TR Chandrashekar and C Nanadakishore under the banner of Crystal Park Cinemas. The production house has previously produced blockbusters such as Chamak, starring Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna, and also featuring Sathish Ninasam.

The film’s music is composed by Gurukiran while Naveen Kumar will be handling the camera. KM Prakash is the editor of the movie while Vikram has choreographed the stunts in the film.