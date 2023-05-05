Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » Burak Deniz Hugs Anil Kapoor, Poses With Aditya Roy Kapur And Sobhita Dhulipala, Take A Look

Burak Deniz Hugs Anil Kapoor, Poses With Aditya Roy Kapur And Sobhita Dhulipala, Take A Look

Turkish actor Burak Deniz rendezvous with Bollywood stars became the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Burak Deniz met up with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and others at an event.
Burak Deniz met up with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and others at an event.

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is a popular actor not only in Turkey but around the world. Known for his brilliant performances in projects like The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart. As such, it came as a huge surprise for fans when the actor was spotted in Mumbai.

On Thursday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani posted a clip on social media that showed Burak walking to an event, interacting with fans and obliging them with selfies and more. The actor wore a crisp white shirt and he paired that with white trousers and white sneakers. Now in a fresh clip, Burak can be seen shaking hands with none other than the Jhakkas actor Anil Kapoor. The Turkish actor also went on to greet Aditya Roy Kapur who stood right beside him. Take a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Burak also took to his Instagram stories and shared glimpses of his Mumbai trip. It consisted of group pictures with Anil, Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, a snap of him and Anil Kapoor hugging captioned ‘thank you’, a selfie video from inside a car grooving to the popular Andaz Apna Apna song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori, clips of Mumbai traffic, dining at an opulent restaurant and posing with the restaurant staff person.

Burak Deniz hugging Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Burak Deniz with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Burak Deniz seems to be enjoying his Mumbai trip.

According to reports, Burak Deniz had flown to India to attend 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Besides Burak Deniz, the three day event that kickstarted from May 3 will also feature prominent Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Jim Sarbh, and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Meanwhile, Buruk Deniz’s last film Don’t Leave followed the story of guy whose girlfriend abruptly breaks up with him. To find answers, the guy has to navigate through some facets that he had ignored in the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 13:55 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 14:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week