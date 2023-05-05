Burak Deniz Hugs Anil Kapoor, Poses With Aditya Roy Kapur And Sobhita Dhulipala, Take A Look

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is a popular actor not only in Turkey but around the world. Known for his brilliant performances in projects like The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart. As such, it came as a huge surprise for fans when the actor was spotted in Mumbai.

On Thursday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani posted a clip on social media that showed Burak walking to an event, interacting with fans and obliging them with selfies and more. The actor wore a crisp white shirt and he paired that with white trousers and white sneakers. Now in a fresh clip, Burak can be seen shaking hands with none other than the Jhakkas actor Anil Kapoor. The Turkish actor also went on to greet Aditya Roy Kapur who stood right beside him. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Burak also took to his Instagram stories and shared glimpses of his Mumbai trip. It consisted of group pictures with Anil, Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, a snap of him and Anil Kapoor hugging captioned ‘thank you’, a selfie video from inside a car grooving to the popular Andaz Apna Apna song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori, clips of Mumbai traffic, dining at an opulent restaurant and posing with the restaurant staff person.

According to reports, Burak Deniz had flown to India to attend 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Besides Burak Deniz, the three day event that kickstarted from May 3 will also feature prominent Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Jim Sarbh, and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Meanwhile, Buruk Deniz’s last film Don’t Leave followed the story of guy whose girlfriend abruptly breaks up with him. To find answers, the guy has to navigate through some facets that he had ignored in the past.

