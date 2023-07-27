Business Proposal Actress Kim Sejeong Set To Make Grand Comeback As A Singer In September

Kim Sejeong, renowned for her performance in the popular Netflix series Business Proposal, is gearing up to return to the music scene. After a two-year hiatus since her last mini album, I’m, released in 2021, the multi-talented artist is set to make a grand comeback as a singer. The news was confirmed by her agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, which revealed that Kim will be releasing a new album in September. Fans are super delighted with the news and they’ll be eagerly awaiting the return of the talented artist.

Despite the confirmation, her agency has chosen to keep more details under wraps. As of now, no specific information about the album’s title, concept or tracklist has been disclosed. This decision has left fans in suspense.

Kim Sejeong has made a mark in the music industry with her previous releases, including hit songs like Flower Road, Tunnel, her first mini album Flower Pot and the digital single Whale. Given her previous successes, the expectations for her upcoming album is sky-high.

She initially gained recognition after she was declared as the runner up on the first season of Produce 101 in 2016. Following her impressive performance on the show, she debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I. She later joined the girl group Gugudan. However, all good things must come to an end, as her group disbandment at the end of 2020.

Other than singing, Kim Sejeong has also made her mark in the acting world. Her acting debut in the show School in 2017 showcased her potential and she continued to impress with her role as Shin Ha Ri in the popular Netflix series Business Proposal, which garnered her widespread attention. She was later seen in Today’s Webtoon and The Uncanny Counter.

She is set to appear in the second season of The Uncanny Counter, scheduled for release on July 29.