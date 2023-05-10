Calm Down Singer Rema Looks Dapper As He Visits Manish Malhotra In Mumbai; Pics

Calm Down singer Rema is currently in India and his fans are eagerly waiting for his mega concert. The singer will be performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad between May 12 and 14. Days ahead of his show, on Wednesday, Rema was snapped in Mumbai along with the ace-Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, Rema can be seen sporting an all-brown attire. He also added his statement black goggles and looked dapper as always. Rema was papped as he visited Manish Malhotra’s office. Malhotra will be dressing up the artiste for his concert lined up on the 13th of May. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rema talked about his India tour and shared excitement about performing in the country for the first time.

“India has been on my wish list since a long time. I am so excited that I could finally make it to the country and perform here for all my amazing fans. Growing up, I used to see my sister watch all the Indian songs and dance on TV so I have very fond memories associated with India. After my team told me we are doing this tour for real I was very happy as I was preparing for this for the longest. I have so much expectations and I really expect the people to come out for me," he said.