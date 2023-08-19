Can You Guess How Much Archana Puran Singh Charges Per Episode For The Kapil Sharma Show?

It’s been a journey of laughter and entertainment since the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on April 23, 2016. Over the course of four seasons, this comedy extravaganza has solidified its position as India’s most beloved comedy show. The show’s core cast includes Kapil Sharma’s talented family of comedians, including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar. The show features renowned celebrities from diverse fields engaging in humorous banter with the charismatic host, Kapil Sharma. Amid the ensemble, one celebrity stands as a permanent guest - the celebrated actor, Archana Puran Singh.

In 2019, Archana Puran Singh took over the role of a judge on the show, succeeding Navjot Singh Sidhu. With her engaging presence and infectious laughter, she effortlessly adds a delightful dimension to the show’s atmosphere. Her hearty laughter in response to Kapil’s jokes is nothing short of enchanting. What might surprise many is the hefty sum she commands for her mere presence on the show - a staggering Rs 10 lakh per episode. Reports suggest that for the third season of the show, she commanded Rs 8 crore fee.