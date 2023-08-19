Can You Guess The Actor From This Childhood Photograph? He Shot To Fame With Masoom

Fans often love to know about interesting aspects of their favourite stars from their childhood anecdotes to exclusive glimpses of upcoming film projects. The enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the stars in their early years has led to a treasure trove of old pictures resurfacing on the Internet, much to the delight of ardent fans.

One such picture, evoking nostalgia and curiosity, features an actor who once gained popularity in the 1990s as a child artist. It’s none other than the talented Jugal Hansraj, whose memorable performances in films like Masoom, Papa Kahte Hain and Mohabbatein etched his name in the hearts of moviegoers.

A glance at the photograph instantly confirms that it’s Jugal Hansraj, as his childhood innocence shines through. The image captures Jugal being held and adored by his mother, while his gaze fixates on something beyond the frame.

Jugal Hansraj’s journey as an actor was undoubtedly remarkable, with a staggering count of 40 films signed during his heyday. However, his career had its own share of ups and downs, and his aspirations for unparalleled success could not be realised. Despite a strong start Bollywood, Jugal’s path wasn’t a smooth sail, and he candidly acknowledges the challenges he confronted. In an earlier interview with E- Times, he revealed grappling moments of despair and even shedding tears over projects that didn’t materialise.

The actor’s honesty about his struggles adds depth to his narrative, as he recalled being labeled as “jinxed" within the industry. Coping with film setbacks proved to be a formidable task, and Jugal revealed about receiving personal criticism from movie critics. He recounted instances where he felt the burden of failure and experienced the harsh criticism.