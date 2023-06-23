Can You Guess The Celebrity From This Adorable Childhood Picture?

She is a popular and sought-after South actress, who recently also made her Bollywood debut. The photo shows an adorable little girl in a red t-shirt posing for the camera. She has worked with many A-listers and what’s interesting to know about her is that she never wanted to become an actress. But right from her debut, she won the hearts of the audience with her extraordinary performance, dazzling smile and impeccable acting.

The beauty in the picture is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. The photo was shared by the actress during the lockdown and it melted a million hearts as people referred to her as “cutie pie" and “very sweet" etc. Today, the actress has attained star status and has been declared the National Crush by social media.

Take a look at the post here-

Rashmika Mandanna marked her acting debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Kirik Party starring opposite Rakshit Shetty. During the shoot, she fell in love with her co-actor, Rakshit Shetty and the couple soon got engaged. However, after some time, the couple broke off their engagement and went their separate ways. Reportedly, the actress cited compatibility issues. Her family was quite “disturbed" after the incident.