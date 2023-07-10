Can You Guess This Famous Actress From Her Childhood Pic?

Another day, and yet another actress’ photo has grabbed the attention of internet users. This time it’s a childhood photo of a star who works in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies. The actress is known for her stellar acting, her voluminous curly hair and her graceful smile with which she has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since her debut in 2015. Can you guess the name of the actress from her childhood pic?

Take a close look at the photo and you will instantly recognise her from her beautiful eyes and the same dazzling smile. You can see her dressed in a yellow frock with white polka dot details. She also wore red bangles and sported two ponytails and kohled eyes. She is none other than Anupama Parameswaran.

The actress marked her debut in 2015 in the Malayalam industry with a romantic movie titled Premam which was a commercially hit movie. It earned her instant recognition and appreciation from cine-goers and critics alike. Anupama Parameswaran shared the screen with Nivin Pauly in her debut film. Soon she had the opportunity to work in the Telugu movie A Aa where she starred as a lead along with actors like Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Her hard work and exceptional acting chops earned her an opportunity to debut in Tamil cinemas as well. She was roped in as the lead actress in Kodi opposite Dhanush.