Can You Guess Who This Bollywood Actress Is? Here's Her Adorable Childhood Photo

Fans love to know more about their favorite celebrity’s childhood, and how they were like as a kid. Childhood photos of celebrities are always in demand. Today, let’s take a look at one such picture of a Bollywood actress. Her adorable photos are making rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her dad. Can you guess her name? Let us reveal. The little munchkin is none other than Bhumi Pednekar. She is laying down on a pillow, looking at her dad; who is looking up at her with adoration. The second picture shows her as a kid, dressed in a traditional outfit, adorned with jewelry, and looking at the camera with sheer innocence. This particular photo was shared by Bhumi herself on Instagram, a few years back on Children’s Day.

Bhumi Pednekar started her acting career with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Badhaai Do. She gained acclaim for her role as a maid in Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. She played the role of Chandro Toma, a sharpshooter, in the biographical film Saand Ki Aankh with Tapsee Pannu, who played the role of her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi Pednekar has won three Filmfare Awards; the first for Best Female Debut for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the other two were Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her acting in Badhaai Do and Saand Ki Aankh.