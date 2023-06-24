Can You Identify This Bollywood Diva From Her Childhood Picture?

The late Smita Patil was one of the finest actresses of her era. She was a class-apart performer who showed her acting mettle in many parallel cinema classics. A Facebook page Timeless Indian Melodies shared a throwback childhood photo of the actress. The late actress looked cute and happily posed for the cameras. She styled her hair with a gajra. “CHILDHOOD PHOTO OF SMITA PATIL," read the post.

Smita Patil had amassed a massive fan base in the entertainment industry within 12 years of her acting career. She is remembered for characters that were different from the identity of the mainstream Hindi actress. Viewers remember the actress for her brilliant performances in films like Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mirch Masala (1987), Bazaar (1982), and Aakhir Kyon. (1985) etc.

Advertisement

Smita Patil also attracted the spotlight for her relationship with actor Raj Babbar, who was already married to actress Nadira Babbar at that time. According to the reports, the Manthan actress and Raj Babbar became romantically involved during the shooting of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Directed by Sisir Misra, Bheegi Palkein had both the actors playing the lead roles, i.e.- Ishwar Acharya (Raj Babbar) and Shanti (Smita Patil). Both actors tied the nuptial knot after staying in a live-in relationship.