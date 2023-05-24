Can You Recognise The South Diva From This Childhood Picture?

Don’t we all want to know almost everything about our favourite movie stars? From their professional commitments to their personal lives, they keep a close eye on every aspect of their lives. Uploading childhood pictures is becoming a growing trend among celebrities these days. On this note, do you happen to recognise this South diva in his old picture? Yes, you guessed it right! It is none-other than the popular actress Trisha Krishnan.

In her career spanning more than two decades, Trisha Krishnan has been credited with several hits, and even today she can give any new diva a run for their money. Not just her acting skills, but the 96 actress is also popular among fans for her captivating beauty. For the unaware, she bagged the Miss Chennai title back in 1999.

Trisha Krishnan has lately been in the news for her recent releases like Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II, which created a lot of hype at the box office. Up next, the stunner is expected to share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo.

Trisha Krishnan has often hit headlines for her personal life as well. During her cinematic journey, her name has been linked with many actors from the South. One of her most talked about relationships was with Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. While the duo remained tight-lipped regarding the matter for a long time, Rana Daggubati himself accepted his relationship with Trisha Krishnan during the chat show Koffee With Karan. During his appearance with Prabhas and SS Rajamouli, he stated that he dated the actresses briefly and they have remained good friends for more than a decade now.

