Can You Recognise This 90s Actress Who Gave Sridevi Tough Competition?

Sridevi was one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood. She was known for her flawless acting, perfect comic timing and graceful dance. The glamorous beauty ruled the industry for a very long time with multiple hits and blockbusters to her credit. During her reign, there was another actress, whose rising stardom and ravishing looks posed a threat to her fame. Can you guess the name of the star from her childhood picture below?

This cute little girl, striking a dance pose, in the photo is none other than former actress Meenakshi Seshadri.

Sridevi was dominating the silver screens with her powerful performances in every movie and soon set the cash register ringing and left her contemporaries behind. When Meenakshi Seshadri entered the industry, she proved to be a competitor for Sridevi, due to her appealing looks and her dancing style.

Meenakshi caught everyone’s attention and became the youngest woman to be crowned Eve’s Weekly Miss India at the age of 17 only. This paved the path for her entry into Bollywood. In 1983, she made her debut in the industry with Ashok V’s directorial film Painter Babu, followed by Subhash Ghai’s Hero opposite Jackie Shroff. She left everyone enthralled with her gorgeous look in movies, especially in the songs Nindiya Se Jaagi Baahar and Tu Mera Hero Hai. These catapulted her to fame overnight.