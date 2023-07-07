Canadian PM Trudeau Sends Cheesy Invite To Taylor Swift Amid Her Eras Tour: 'Hi, It's Me'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to try to convince American pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her “Eras Tour" in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said, replying late on Wednesday to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.

Needless to say, Trudeau’s tweet went viral in no time. One user wrote, “This is the gracious way to invite a celebrity to come to Canada." Another one said, “Taylor princess of the world collecting requests for her presence from world leaders left and right."

Swift’s song “Cruel Summer", released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her “Lover" album.

The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.